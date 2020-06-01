BREAKING

Clemson offers 5-star 2022 OLB
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, June 1, 2020 12:49 PM
Shawn Murphy - Outside Linebacker Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 220   Hometown: Manassas, VA (Stonewall Jackson HS)   Class: 2022
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
24/7:
# 3 Overall, # 1 ILB, # 1 VA

Clemson has offered 5-star 2022 outside linebacker Shawn Murphy from Manassas, Virginia (Stonewall Jackson HS) on Monday.

"Blessed and honored to receive an offer from Clemson University," he posted.

Murphy has over 35 offers nationally including Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma among them. He is considered the No. 1 inside linebacker in the country according to 247Sports.

He had 90 tackles, two fumble recoveries, and a pass breakup last season.

