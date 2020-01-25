BREAKING

Clemson offers 4-star OT on Junior Day visit
Saturday, January 25, 2020
Tristan Leigh Photo
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.76)

Height: 6-5   Weight: 275   Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#206 Overall, #21 OT, #5 VA
Rivals:
#157 Overall, #22 OT, #5 VA
24/7:
#168 Overall, #24 OT, #4 VA

Four-star 2021 offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) announced a Clemson offer while in town for a Junior Day visit.

"After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Leigh posted on Twitter Saturday night.

Leigh visited Clemson for the Florida State game last fall.

He has around 30 reported offers already, including LSU, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Alabama and Georgia.

