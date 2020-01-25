|
Clemson offers 4-star OT on Junior Day visit
|Saturday, January 25, 2020 7:59 PM- -
|
Tristan Leigh - Offensive Tackle
TigerNet:
(4.76)
Height: 6-5 Weight: 275 Hometown: Fairfax, VA (Robinson Secondary HS) Class: 2021
#157 Overall, #22 OT, #5 VA
#168 Overall, #24 OT, #4 VA
Four-star 2021 offensive tackle
Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) announced a Clemson offer while in town for a Junior Day visit.
"After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!!" Leigh posted on Twitter Saturday night. Leigh visited Clemson for the Florida State game last fall.
He has around 30 reported offers already, including LSU, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Alabama and Georgia.
After a great visit, I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University!! #ALLIN @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/qg8dheMBol— Tristan Leigh (@Leigh71Tristan) January 26, 2020
