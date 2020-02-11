|
Clemson offers 3-star athlete from California
Jaylin Smith - Athlete
Height: 5-11 Weight: 180 Hometown: Mission Hills, CA (Bishop Alemany HS) Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
#533 Overall, #53 ATH, #44 CA
Clemson has offered 3-star 2021 athlete
Jaylin Smith from Mission Hills, California on Monday night.
"TRULY BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED A DREAM OFFER FROM THEE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!," Smith posted on social media. Smith has reported offers from Arizona State, Clemson, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington.
He hopes to major in zoology or criminal justice in college.
TRULY BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED A DREAM OFFER FROM THEE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!?? #ALLIN??Coach pic.twitter.com/IzHiB2Aqr1— Jaylin Smith (@jayliinn_1k) February 11, 2020
