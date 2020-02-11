Clemson offers 3-star athlete from California
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, February 11, 2020 8:50 AM
Jaylin Smith - Athlete Copy Embed Code
Height: 5-11   Weight: 180   Hometown: Mission Hills, CA (Bishop Alemany HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#533 Overall, #53 ATH, #44 CA

Clemson has offered 3-star 2021 athlete Jaylin Smith from Mission Hills, California on Monday night.

"TRULY BLESSED TO HAVE RECEIVED A DREAM OFFER FROM THEE CLEMSON UNIVERSITY!!!," Smith posted on social media.

Smith has reported offers from Arizona State, Clemson, Colorado, Kansas, Oregon, Penn State, USC, Utah, Washington, and Washington.

He hopes to major in zoology or criminal justice in college.

