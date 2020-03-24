|
4-star athlete has Clemson in top schools
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 11:17 AM
|
Height: 5-11 Weight: 193 Hometown: Lafayette, LA (Lafayette Christian Academy HS) Class: 2021
#58 Overall, #4 ATH, #1 LA
#62 Overall, #4 DB, #3 LA
#39 Overall, #3 ATH, #2 LA
Four-star 2021 Lafayette, Louisiana athlete
Sage Ryan has Clemson in his top-10 schools, Ryan announced Monday on social media.
Ryan's top-10 is filled out with Clemson then Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Michigan. "First off I would like to thank God," Ryan posted on Twitter. "I’m very blessed to be in this situation and I will make the best out of this opportunity, thank you to all the schools who have recruited me throughout this journey... But with that being said I am announcing my top 10!" Ryan is rated as high as the top player in Louisiana and a consensus top-100 prospect.
He picked up a Clemson offer in late January.
First off I would like to thank God. I’m very blessed to be in this situation and I will make the best out of this opportunity, thank you to all the schools who have recruited me throughout this journey... But with that being said I am announcing my top 10! pic.twitter.com/iZLrAsLZ2I— Sage “Flash” Ryan (@sageryan15) March 23, 2020
