4-star athlete has Clemson in top schools

Four-star 2021 Lafayette, Louisiana athlete Sage Ryan has Clemson in his top-10 schools, Ryan announced Monday on social media. Ryan's top-10 is filled out with Clemson then Florida State, Georgia, Auburn, TCU, Ole Miss, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee and Michigan. "First off I would like to thank God," Ryan posted on Twitter. "I’m very blessed to be in this situation and I will make the best out of this opportunity, thank you to all the schools who have recruited me throughout this journey... But with that being said I am announcing my top 10!" Ryan is rated as high as the top player in Louisiana and a consensus top-100 prospect.

He picked up a Clemson offer in late January.

First off I would like to thank God. I’m very blessed to be in this situation and I will make the best out of this opportunity, thank you to all the schools who have recruited me throughout this journey... But with that being said I am announcing my top 10! pic.twitter.com/iZLrAsLZ2I — Sage “Flash” Ryan (@sageryan15) March 23, 2020

