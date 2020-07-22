4-star Maryland prospect picks up Clemson offer
by - Wednesday, July 22, 2020 1:19 PM
Jalil Farooq - Athlete Copy Embed Code
TigerNet: (4.71)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 200   Hometown: Upper Marlboro, MD (Dr. Henry Wise HS)   Class: 2021
ESPN:
#108 Overall, #18 WR, #6 MD
Rivals:
#187 Overall, #37 WR, #9 MD
24/7:
# 169 Overall, # 23 WR, # 5 MD

Four-star 2021 Upper Marlboro, Maryland athlete Jalil Farooq announced a Clemson offer on Wednesday.

"Extremely blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University #ALLIN," Farooq posted on Twitter.

Farooq, who was offered as a defensive back by Clemson, totaled 35 stops, 5 for loss, with 11 pass breakups and three interceptions on the defensive side last season.

On the offensive side, Farooq tallied 31 catches for 718 yards and 11 touchdowns and also rushed 65 times for 668 yards and 11 scores as well.

His offer list also includes Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas A&M.

LOOK: Clemson mascot riding a motorcycle cake
Former Clemson infielder out indefinitely for MLB season
Clemson to face SEC opponent in tourney moved to Florida
