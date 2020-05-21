|
WATCH: Tigers hold virtual watch party for 2016 national championship
|Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:41 PM-
Clemson's 2016 national championship team reunited recently for a unique watch party.
Dabo Swinney, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Brent Venables and more were on a call to relive the highlights of the 35-31 win over Alabama in Tampa.
Dabo Swinney, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Brent Venables and more were on a call to relive the highlights of the 35-31 win over Alabama in Tampa.
Watch the action below: