WATCH: Tigers hold virtual watch party for 2016 national championship
by - Thursday, May 21, 2020 8:41 PM

Clemson's 2016 national championship team reunited recently for a unique watch party.

Dabo Swinney, Hunter Renfrow, Clelin Ferrell, Brent Venables and more were on a call to relive the highlights of the 35-31 win over Alabama in Tampa.

Watch the action below:

