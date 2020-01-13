WATCH: Tee Higgins barrels through LSU defender for reverse TD

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Tee Higgins showed his ability to run the ball on a reverse for a 36-yard TD to put Clemson up 17-7 in the second quarter: Tee Higgins' first career rush at Clemson was a BIG one.



His 36-yard TD puts the Tigers up 17-7.



(via @ESPN)pic.twitter.com/tz3KjpigAr — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 14, 2020 This angle of Tee Higgins’ truck stick ??



(via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/oc1NAmDiNB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 14, 2020