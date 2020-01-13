|
WATCH: Tee Higgins barrels through LSU defender for reverse TD
|Monday, January 13, 2020 9:40 PM- -
Tee Higgins showed his ability to run the ball on a reverse for a 36-yard TD to put Clemson up 17-7 in the second quarter:
