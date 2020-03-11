WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's win over Miami in 2020 ACC Tournament

Check out highlights of Clemson's 69-64 victory over Miami in the second round of the 2020 ACC Tournament, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Miami vs. Clemson: The eighth-seeded Clemson Tigers outlasted the ninth-seeded Miami Hurricanes in the second round of the 2020 ACC Tournament, 69-64. Al-Amir Dawes scored a team-high 18 points and Amir Simms added 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win. The Tigers' defense was solid all day, holding the Hurricanes to 38% shooting in the game including 31% from three-point range. There were 9 ties and 13 lead changes in the game and Clemson made 18-of-19 from the free throw line, which was key in salting away the win late.