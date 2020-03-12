WATCH: Emotional Dabo Swinney speaks about last decade at football reunion

Dabo Swinney held his 'A Decade to Remember Reunion' for past teams from the 2008-2018 era at Clemson last weekend. Swinney was emotional talking about the players that set a foundation of excellence and the joy that they had brought him and Clemson. "I will try to say a few things I need to say," Swinney said to former players. "Because I'm going to give ya'll my heart because you gave me yours. I really appreciate you being here, and it's great to see y'all. And I will say this. I'm glad Garry Peters (former DB) showed up on time." "But no matter if you were here in 2008 or if you were here in 2018. When we get together, man, it's like we're right back in a team meeting, in the weight room at practice, that's what's special. It really is. That's what makes football special. Just look around. You know, this game is unique. It brings people together. It creates brothers and friends for life. Relationships people from Six Mile to California to wherever come together, and you know friends for life. It's special." Over the last decade, Clemson won two National Championships, played in four National Championships, won five consecutive ACC Championships, and appeared in five straight College Football Playoffs.

