by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 27, 2019 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dabo Swinney, Ryan Day Fiesta Bowl press conference

Dabo Swinney and Ryan Day had their final press conference before Saturday's 2019 Fiesta Bowl matchup.

During the 30-minute session, Swinney was asked by TigerNet's David Hood what will the next decade of Clemson Football be like.

"The best is yet to come," Swinney said.

Swinney also called this a National Champion type game because if they lose, they can't make it to the natty.

"It is a national championship game, because if you don’t win it, you’re not going to the national championship," he said.

Day said that his team is healthy and ready to go.

Check out the full press conference below:

