|
WATCH: Clemson goes on top with long Travis Etienne TD
|Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:59 PM- -
Travis Etienne reached the end zone for the second time in a 21-0 Clemson scoring run to take the lead on Ohio State in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.
Etienne caught a screen pass and got some good blocking downfield while using his speed to break away for a 53-yard score.
Etienne caught a screen pass and got some good blocking downfield while using his speed to break away for a 53-yard score.
Travis Etienne to the ??@ClemsonFB takes the lead! #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/uOh9OnuXau— ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 29, 2019
Tags: Travis Etienne