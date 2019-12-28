WATCH: Clemson goes on top with long Travis Etienne TD
by - Correspondent - Saturday, December 28, 2019 10:59 PM

Travis Etienne reached the end zone for the second time in a 21-0 Clemson scoring run to take the lead on Ohio State in the third quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.

Etienne caught a screen pass and got some good blocking downfield while using his speed to break away for a 53-yard score.

WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
