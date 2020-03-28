WATCH: Al-Amir Dawes 2019-2020 season highlights

Check out 2019-2020 season highlights of Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Al-Amir Dawes showed lots of promise in his freshman season for Clemson. The 6'2" guard scored 9.0 points, grabbed 2.8 rebounds and dished out 2.5 assists per game for the Tigers during the 2019-20 season. Dawes also proved he wasn't afraid of the big moment, evidenced by his game-winning drive and score to upset Florida State late in the season. Check out the best of Dawes' freshman campaign right here!