Travis Etienne sets ACC all-time rushing record
by - Saturday, October 31, 2020 2:48 PM
Travis Etienne is now the ACC’s all-time leading rusher.

Going into the BC game, Etienne needed 43 yards to pass the 4,602 rushing yard-record for NC State’s Ted Brown, which had stood since 1978.

The Jennings, Louisiana native entered the game with 4,560 rushing yards and a career 7.6 yards per carry average with 64 touchdowns. He was already the ACC’s leader in yards from scrimmage going in (5,421) after passing Florida State’s Dalvin Cook last week (5,399).

He set the FBS record for games with a TD earlier in the game (42). Etienne broke the record on a 16-yard rush to close the third-quarter, bringing his total for the day to 52 yards on 15 carries.

