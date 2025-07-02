sports_football
Mark Packer is one of the most accomplished broadcasters in the Southeast.
Podcast: Mark Packer on his retirement, what's next + early look at Clemson/LSU
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago

Recently, Packer announced his retirement and is looking forward to the next chapter.

He joined the Orange Crush Podcast to break down just that, as well as what he's looking forward to with Clemson and LSU, and what that opener means for both sides.

