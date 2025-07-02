GYMNASTICS sports_soccer
Sophie Stuart is among three additions to the Clemson gymnastics roster.
Sophie Stuart is among three additions to the Clemson gymnastics roster.

Tigers announce three additions to roster
CU Athletic Communications  ·  1 hour ago

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics co-head coaches Justin Howell and Liz Crandall-Howell have announced the additions of Paige Anastasi and Ella Cesario to the 2025-26 gymnastics roster. In addition to the two transfers, Clemson also added incoming freshman Sophie Stuart to the program.

Paige Anastasi | Andover, Mass | Lawrence Academy | UCLA

Anastasi comes to Clemson from UCLA, where she was a member of the 2025 Big Ten Championship and NCAA Runner-Up team, as well as a 2025 Academic All-Big Ten selection. As a freshman in 2024, the Andover, Mass., native earned a fourth-place finish on vault at the Pac-12 Championships. Anastasi is a four-time Development Program National Championships competitor and was the 2023 Region 6 all-round, vault and bars champion.

Ella Cesario | Glen Ellyn, Ill. | Glenbard West HS | Cal

Cesario comes to Clemson as a graduate transfer from Cal. She competed in all 15 meets for the Golden Bears as a senior, after competing in all 16 meets for Cal as a junior in 2024, when the Bears finished as the NCAA Runner-Up team. Last season, Cesario tied for the team-high floor score with a 9.95 against Pitt. She competed as an all-around on 10 occasions and was the ACC Gymnast of the Week following the first all-around win of her career against Clemson. She helped lead the Bears to their first ACC Championship (regular season) in the program’s first year in the conference.

Sophie Stuart | South Jordan, Utah | Olympus Gymnastics

Stuart has put together an outstanding junior career as a four-time national qualifier that made a huge splash this year as a Developmental Program National Team member. The Region 1 all-around and balance beam champion also took home silver on uneven bars this season. This was not Stuart's first time making the podium as she was also the Region 1 floor exercise champion and vault silver medalist in 2023.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Assessing Clemson and the rest in Athlon's Top 25 ranking projections
Assessing Clemson and the rest in Athlon's Top 25 ranking projections
National prediction has 5-star Clemson target going to SEC school
National prediction has 5-star Clemson target going to SEC school
Tigers announce three additions to roster
Tigers announce three additions to roster
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Gymnastics Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week