Tigers announce three additions to roster

Clemson, S.C. – Clemson gymnastics co-head coaches Justin Howell and Liz Crandall-Howell have announced the additions of Paige Anastasi and Ella Cesario to the 2025-26 gymnastics roster. In addition to the two transfers, Clemson also added incoming freshman Sophie Stuart to the program. Paige Anastasi | Andover, Mass | Lawrence Academy | UCLA Anastasi comes to Clemson from UCLA, where she was a member of the 2025 Big Ten Championship and NCAA Runner-Up team, as well as a 2025 Academic All-Big Ten selection. As a freshman in 2024, the Andover, Mass., native earned a fourth-place finish on vault at the Pac-12 Championships. Anastasi is a four-time Development Program National Championships competitor and was the 2023 Region 6 all-round, vault and bars champion. Ella Cesario | Glen Ellyn, Ill. | Glenbard West HS | Cal Cesario comes to Clemson as a graduate transfer from Cal. She competed in all 15 meets for the Golden Bears as a senior, after competing in all 16 meets for Cal as a junior in 2024, when the Bears finished as the NCAA Runner-Up team. Last season, Cesario tied for the team-high floor score with a 9.95 against Pitt. She competed as an all-around on 10 occasions and was the ACC Gymnast of the Week following the first all-around win of her career against Clemson. She helped lead the Bears to their first ACC Championship (regular season) in the program’s first year in the conference. Sophie Stuart | South Jordan, Utah | Olympus Gymnastics Stuart has put together an outstanding junior career as a four-time national qualifier that made a huge splash this year as a Developmental Program National Team member. The Region 1 all-around and balance beam champion also took home silver on uneven bars this season. This was not Stuart's first time making the podium as she was also the Region 1 floor exercise champion and vault silver medalist in 2023. Added some new faces to the #ClemsonFamily!



