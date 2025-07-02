National prediction has 5-star Clemson target going to SEC school

Clemson might be on to the next DL target with 5-star Bryce Perry-Wright getting more and more projections to Texas A&M now.
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  35 minutes ago
Bryce Perry-Wright Photo
Bryce Perry-Wright - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.81)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 250   Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
Rivals:
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
24/7:
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA

Bryce Perry-Wright's recruitment may be trending in the wrong direction for Clemson.

Rivals top analyst Steve Wiltfong released his prediction for Buford five-star Bryce Perry-Wright, believing him to land with Mike Elko and Texas A&M.

Clemson appeared to be a leader for Perry-Wright for quite some time, but it appears the tide is shifting at the 11th hour.

