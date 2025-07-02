National prediction has 5-star Clemson target going to SEC school

|
National prediction has 5-star Clemson target Bryce Perry-Wright going to SEC school
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 250 Hometown: Buford, GA (Buford HS) Class: 2026
#54 Overall, #3 DT, #6 GA
#60 Overall, #4 DT, #6 GA
#32 Overall, #2 DL, #5 GA
Bryce Perry-Wright's recruitment may be trending in the wrong direction for Clemson.
Perry-Wright ranks No. 33 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE) in the 2026 class.
Perry-Wright ranks No. 33 NATL. (No. 5 EDGE) in the 2026 class.
Read: https://t.co/1wNXPIk0Ac pic.twitter.com/loqNiYQuUO
