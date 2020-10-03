Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 3, 2020 7:27 PM
Amari Rodgers warming up in pregame on Saturday night
Amari Rodgers warming up in pregame on Saturday night

Several Clemson players are wearing social justice messages on their jersey during Saturday night's game with Virginia.

Jerseys, helmets, etc can have messages now with the new rules that are allowed in 2020 by the NCAA.

Some of the words on the back of the jerseys include "Equality", "Peace, "Enough", "Unity", "Love", "Together", "Justice", "Vote", "Matter", and more.

We are only 30 minutes away from kickoff (8 pm ET/ACCN) as No. 1 Clemson will try to collect another ACC home win.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 49) Author
spacer TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 TigerNet News
spacer Seems Kinda Silly....How Will Scouts Know Who You Are?***
 morbidtiger®
spacer I’m just glad to know they support Equality.***
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: Seems Kinda Silly....How Will Scouts Know Who You Are?***
 marilynn
spacer What about the players that chose not to make a social
 Neal in NC®
spacer Yeah. It's like, you can do both at the same time.
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer no, they can't. Some chose their name other chose SJW
 Neal in NC®
spacer Lol, okay old white dude
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: Lol, okay old white dude
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: Seems Kinda Silly....How Will Scouts Know Who You Are?***
 marilynn
spacer Re: Seems Kinda Silly....How Will Scouts Know Who You Are?***
 marilynn
spacer Re: Seems Kinda Silly....How Will Scouts Know Who You Are?***
 marilynn
spacer Wouldn’t it be nice
 Marshall®
spacer That would be weird.***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: That would be weird.***
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: That would be weird.***
 Whitehurst74
spacer saw Lawrence in warm-ups
 Tigerbalm1®
spacer Ultra privileged college students with
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 ORTiger®
spacer Having the player's name on the back of their jersey makes
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 Buddy2018
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 ORTiger®
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 Buddy2018
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 ORTiger®
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 Buddy2018
spacer Re: Ultra privileged college students with
 Tobias27772
spacer LOL
 Neal in NC®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 ROBOKIRK
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 ORTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 WeToDeep®
spacer Bye***
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 GSCtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 Tobias27772
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 BIG ORANGE
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 Tardog
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 Tigers Rule®
spacer Tiresome, but oh well.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Nice kick-off return by Lyn-J Equality***
 T3Tiger®
spacer they could wear clown shoes for all i care
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 TigerByMarraige
spacer Lol, yes. That was a close call.
 stubborn_tiger®
spacer Re: Lol, yes. That was a close call.
 TigerByMarraige
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 Tigerlife2005
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 hodgeke105
spacer Stupid.***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 spiderman_x10®
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 CynthiaEOH9
spacer Re: TNET: Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages
 CynthiaEOH9
