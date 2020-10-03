Tigers use jerseys to send out social justice messages

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Several Clemson players are wearing social justice messages on their jersey during Saturday night's game with Virginia.

Jerseys, helmets, etc can have messages now with the new rules that are allowed in 2020 by the NCAA.

Some of the words on the back of the jerseys include "Equality", "Peace, "Enough", "Unity", "Love", "Together", "Justice", "Vote", "Matter", and more.

We are only 30 minutes away from kickoff (8 pm ET/ACCN) as No. 1 Clemson will try to collect another ACC home win.

Clemson standing together in unity at the end of the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/02hsJTfcFv — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) October 4, 2020