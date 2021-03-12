Tigers give up early runs, drop opener at No. 18 UNC
by - 2021 Mar 12, Fri 20:43
Davis Sharpe gave up six earned runs over five innings. (Clemson athletics photo)
Davis Sharpe gave up six earned runs over five innings. (Clemson athletics photo)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead No. 18 North Carolina to an 8-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Friday night. The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play after a fourth-consecutive defeat.

Caden Grice lined a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the first inning. Centracchio led off the second inning with a home run and Serretti added a run-scoring double in the frame to tie the score.

The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third inning on two-run triples into the right-field corner by Centracchio and Serretti. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Clemente Inclan responded with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.

Tar Heel starter Austin Love (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

The series continues Saturday at 2 p.m. on ACCNX.


Comment on this story
Print   
Former Clemson DB arrested in Rock Hill
Former Clemson DB arrested in Rock Hill
Report: Former Clemson lineman re-signing with Jaguars
Report: Former Clemson lineman re-signing with Jaguars
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC tournament game canceled
Georgia Tech vs. Virginia ACC tournament game canceled
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week