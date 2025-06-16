Analyst sees pieces in place for Clemson pro's resurgence

Analyst sees pieces in place for Trevor Lawrence's resurgence in Jacksonville

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks gets a good look at Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars weekly as part of the radio broadcast team. He believes the ingredients are coming together for the fifth-year QB and former No. 1 pick out of Clemson that PFF tabbed among the players with the "most to prove" this season. It all starts with the play-caller. "As part of their effort to jump-start Lawrence's career trajectory, the Jaguars installed as their new head coach a respected quarterback guru fresh off a stellar partnership with Baker Mayfield. During his time as the Bucs' offensive coordinator last year, Liam Coen helped Mayfield -- a former No.1 overall pick, like Lawrence -- enjoy the best season of his career (putting up a 71.4% completion rate, 4,500 pass yards, a 41:16 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 106.8 passer rating) by building a top-five running game (Tampa averaged 149.2 rush yards per contest) to complement an aerial attack sparked by a pair of Pro Bowl-caliber pass-catchers (Mike Evans and Chris Godwin) on the perimeter," Brooks wrote. "Lawrence needs a scheme that accentuates his skills as a rhythm passer with deep-shot ability. Coen crafts the kinds of creative game plans built on clever schematics and tactics that could help yet another former top overall pick make the most of his game." Then Jacksonville added some playmakers to the mix. "The team revamped its pass-catching corps, releasing Gabe Davis and Evan Engram and trading Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans. Engram and Kirk especially stand out as a pair of trusty veterans, having posted the most and second-most targets, respectively, among Jags players in the Lawrence era, and losing them could harm the chemistry of the passing game. Then again, the continued development of 2024 first-round pick Brian Thomas Jr. -- who, as a rookie, became the first Jacksonville player to top 1,200 receiving yards in a season since Allen Robinson in 2015 -- as the team's WR1 should alleviate some of the burden on Lawrence to carry the offense alone. Plus, Thomas will be joined by Travis Hunter and Dyami Brown, who should add some sizzle to the lineup as 'catch-and-run' specialists with big-play potential," Brooks said. "Though the Jaguars' offense features a pass-centric approach, Coen is also determined to revive the run game. This should create more chances for big plays on the perimeter while enabling the team to lean on a ball-control attack. Travis Etienne might have to share the load with Tank Bigsby and rookie Bhayshul Tuten; even so, an upgraded running game will help the Jaguars maximize their talent, utilizing a balanced game plan that should help Lawrence flourish as a high-end game manager and potent playmaker." And then for a QB who's had to run for his life a good bit of his young career, bolstering pass protection is the third key to a resurgence. "The offensive upgrades extended to the line, with six new faces poised to crack the rotation this season. Free agents Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, Chuma Edoga and Fred Johnson and draftees Wyatt Milum (Round 3, No. 89 overall) and Jonah Monheim (Round 7, No. 221 overall) join Walker Little (who stepped in at left tackle after Cam Robinson was traded away last season), Anton Harrison (a 2023 first-rounder who has settled in at right tackle) and veteran guard Ezra Cleveland. With that group, Jacksonville should be able to ensure Lawrence throws from a clean pocket on traditional drop-backs or play-action concepts," Brooks wrote.

