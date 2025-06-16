He was also named a top performer for the Elite 11 regional, where his outing was enough to earn the finalist role, where he will compete in Los Angeles on June 17 with the other top signal-callers in the country.
Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers for Elite 11 regionals
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  2 hours ago
Tait Reynolds Photo
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
Height: 6-3   Weight: 195   Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS)   Class: 2026
#266 Overall, #7 QB-DT, #2 AZ
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ

Tait Reynolds' stock continues to grow.

Reynolds, who is one of Clemson's pledges at quarterback, was recently named a finalist for the Elite 11.

He was also named a top performer for the Elite 11 regionals (No. 11), where his outing was enough to earn the finalist role, where he will compete in Los Angeles on June 17 with the other top signal-callers in the country.

