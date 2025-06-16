|
Clemson QB pledge named one of the top performers for Elite 11 regionals
|
Tait Reynolds - Quarterback
TigerNet:
(3.41)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 195 Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ (Queen Creek HS) Class: 2026
#26 PRO, #3 AZ
#354 Overall, #28 QB, #1 AZ
Tait Reynolds' stock continues to grow.
ESPN:
Rivals:
24/7:
Reynolds, who is one of Clemson's pledges at quarterback, was recently named a finalist for the Elite 11. He was also named a top performer for the Elite 11 regionals (No. 11), where his outing was enough to earn the finalist role, where he will compete in Los Angeles on June 17 with the other top signal-callers in the country. Top QB performances from the @Elite11 regionals, via @CharlesPower🎯
Details: https://t.co/uNotaW0FGo pic.twitter.com/VHM2uShWQl
Reynolds, who is one of Clemson's pledges at quarterback, was recently named a finalist for the Elite 11.
He was also named a top performer for the Elite 11 regionals (No. 11), where his outing was enough to earn the finalist role, where he will compete in Los Angeles on June 17 with the other top signal-callers in the country.
Top QB performances from the @Elite11 regionals, via @CharlesPower🎯
Tags: Clemson Football, Tait Reynolds
