4-star GA TE Grant Haviland announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Grant Haviland - Tight End
TigerNet: (4.61)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 215   Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN:
#112 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #17 GA
Rivals:
#42 Overall, #3 TE, #6 GA
24/7:
#16 TE, #36 GA

One top tight end is on Clemson’s big board.

2027 four-star tight end Grant Haviland of Alpharetta (GA) Milton has announced an offer from Clemson, adding an already impressive list of schools lining up for his services.

Haviland impressed at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, working closely with Richardson throughout his time on campus.

He currently holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

Top Clemson News of the Week