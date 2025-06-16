|
4-star GA TE Grant Haviland announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-4 Weight: 215 Hometown: Alpharetta, GA (Milton HS) Class: 2027
#112 Overall, #1 TE-Y, #17 GA
#42 Overall, #3 TE, #6 GA
#16 TE, #36 GA
One top tight end is on Clemson’s big board.
2027 four-star tight end Grant Haviland of Alpharetta (GA) Milton has announced an offer from Clemson, adding an already impressive list of schools lining up for his services. Haviland impressed at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, working closely with Richardson throughout his time on campus. He currently holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. #AGTG @CoachBenReaves @MiltonEagles_FB @CoachGRiley @coachkr10 @CoachMattLuke @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @Hayesfawcett3 @TomLoy247 @BrianDohn247 @Andrew_Ivins @247Hudson @GregBiggins @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/hN07BhSKiM
2027 four-star tight end Grant Haviland of Alpharetta (GA) Milton has announced an offer from Clemson, adding an already impressive list of schools lining up for his services.
Haviland impressed at Dabo Swinney’s high school camp, working closely with Richardson throughout his time on campus.
He currently holds offers from Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, and South Carolina.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University. #AGTG @CoachBenReaves @MiltonEagles_FB @CoachGRiley @coachkr10 @CoachMattLuke @adamgorney @ChadSimmons_ @SWiltfong_ @JohnGarcia_Jr @Hayesfawcett3 @TomLoy247 @BrianDohn247 @Andrew_Ivins @247Hudson @GregBiggins @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/hN07BhSKiM— Grant Haviland (@GrantHaviland) June 16, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Clemson OF transfer on decision: 'Felt like I needed to go there from the start'
- Clemson two-way player enters transfer portal, per reports
- ESPN announces College Gameday destination for final Lee Corso show
- Top outfielder portal prospect, Clemson legacy commits to Tigers
- Clemson at South Carolina football gametime, TV network announced
- Former Clemson WR puts on a show, makes case for NFL return in season finale
- Former Clemson player announces SEC portal commitment
- Clemson pitcher reportedly entering portal
- Welcome to college football, young man
- Clemson lands powerful West Coast bat, freshman of year