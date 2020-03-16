Texans trading former Clemson star

The NFL's top receiver is on the move. Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Arizona Cardinals. Per reports, the Texans will receive running back David Johnson in the transaction, as well as a pair of draft picks (second round this year and fourth round next year). Since going in the first round of the 2013 draft, Hopkins has dominated at the NFL level -- coming off of three first-team All-Pro seasons in a row with former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson manning the Texans offense. The Daniel High (SC) product was named the NFL offensive player of the year in 2018 by Pro Football Focus. He has 632 career catches for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs in 110 games.

Texans are trading DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 16, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth round pick go to Cards for David Johnson and a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) March 16, 2020

DW4 has to get outta Houston ASAP. They do not care about this man’s wellbeing at all. — Eric Mac Lain (@EricMacLain) March 16, 2020

Life forsure throws you curve balls I guess — Dj Reader (@Djread98) March 16, 2020

Wooooow. Nuk to AZ ?? — T.J. Green (@BossGreen256) March 16, 2020

How and the HELL you trade your best WR! — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) March 16, 2020

Nobody saw that trade coming... — Jordan Leggett (@JordanLeggett16) March 16, 2020

Making room for you... ?? https://t.co/mOz4tBgGCJ — John Simpson (@BigJohn74_) March 16, 2020