Texans trading former Clemson star
(USA TODAY-Troy Taormina)

The NFL's top receiver is on the move.

Former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins is heading to the Arizona Cardinals.

Per reports, the Texans will receive running back David Johnson in the transaction, as well as a pair of draft picks (second round this year and fourth round next year).

Since going in the first round of the 2013 draft, Hopkins has dominated at the NFL level -- coming off of three first-team All-Pro seasons in a row with former Clemson QB Deshaun Watson manning the Texans offense. The Daniel High (SC) product was named the NFL offensive player of the year in 2018 by Pro Football Focus.

He has 632 career catches for 8,602 yards and 54 TDs in 110 games.

