TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's almost gametime for Tiger fans!

Clemson will start up their season on the road against Wake Forest on Saturday (9/12) at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Currently, Clemson is a huge 33-point favorite against the Demon Deacons which is a lot of points for a road conference contest. What is your prediction?

The ESPN announcers calling the game will be Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge with sideline reporters Todd McShay and Allison Williams.