Reports: New ACC football schedule emerging as favorite

by - Friday, July 24, 2020 10:42 AM
The ACC is expected to formally adopt a new football schedule by the end of the month -- and one is emerging as the favorite per multiple reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing things up -- with the Pac-12 and Big 10 already planning conference-only models -- and the ACC appears to be heading toward a 10-game conference slate plus one non-conference game.

In this plan, Stadium's Brett McMurphy says that games with Notre Dame will count toward the ACC standings. Longtime ACC writer David Teel took that a step further to say the Fighting Irish will be eligible for the ACC Championship Game. That is not a done deal, however, per CBS:

That conceivably would allow the Irish to count in the ACC standings for the 2020 season. What is yet to be determined is whether Notre Dame would be eligible to play in the ACC Championship Game or receive the ACC's automatic berth in the Orange Bowl as a potential league champion.

Notre Dame has a bowl partnership with the ACC, but in this scenario, the Irish could be eligible for that automatic berth as the ACC champion.

"I guess they would eligible. If they are in, they are in," one ACC source told CBS Sports.

Yahoo's Pete Thamel says the new ACC football start date will occur after Sept. 5, whether one of a Sept. 12, Sept. 19 or Sept. 26 date.

The Pac-12 is slated to start its season on Sept. 19, per the San Jose Mercury News.

The Big 12 and SEC are expected to wait until late July like the ACC for a schedule decision.

Read all 45 replies on the Football Board
