Report: Trevor Lawrence surgery "went great" Tuesday
by - 2021 Feb 16, Tue 16:03
Lawrence is all set for his trip to Jacksonville. (David Platt/Clemson Athletics).
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that the surgery Trevor Lawrence had on his left shoulder "went great," per a source.

Lawrence had the labrum surgery Tuesday shortly after dazzling NFL scouts once again on Friday with his own pro day in Clemson.

Pelissero reports that Lawrence's doctors expect him "to be 100 percent for training camp."

The Jacksonville Jaguars pick No. 1 overall on April 29, where Lawrence is universally-projected to go -- including Tuesday's latest mock draft from NFL.com.

