President Trump on Clemson's previous visit to White House

by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 17, 2020 12:07 PM
It was just over a year ago on Jan. 14 when the Clemson Football team had a feast of burgers and chicken sandwiches at the White House celebrating their title win.

The ACC Tigers were served a fast-food buffet which included McDonald's, Burger King, and Wendy's.

President Trump hosted the LSU Tigers on Friday and was asked about the Clemson team's visit last year.

"Nice guys, they were very large," he said about Clemson. "They kept eating and eating."

There you go, big guys eat a lot confirmed by the President.

