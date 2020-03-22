Petition growing for Pass/Fail option at Clemson this semester

Clemson University has suspended all classes for now as they have moved everything online for students.

An online petition by Aleah Cherry has been started recently because many feel that a pass/fail grading system should be implemented at Clemson.

"Because of the global pandemic of COVID-19, Clemson students will be working from home and doing online instruction until at least April 5th," she said on the petition. "Being expected to learn the same material without campus, classroom, and professors resources will be more difficult, and student performance could take a hit. To ensure this pandemic doesn't affect our academic performance, we believe it's in the best interest of the students to have a pass/fail option for all classes for the spring semester."

The petition currently has 2,960 signatures as of Sunday morning.