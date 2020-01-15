New Orleans bartender sends thank you message to Clemson fans
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 7:34 PM


Clemson is known for its diehard fans that will travel far and wide to see their Tigers play anywhere in the country.

The two-dollar bill stamped with the Clemson paw used to buy things at local economies during games is also something that is a trademark of Clemson away games.

A local bartender in New Orleans appreciated the Clemson fans during the week of the National Championship and said the following, according to a post by Andrew Babin.

Thank You. Your fan base were all incredibly polite, respectful, and generally well-behaved. Coming from a city of tourists, you were a breath of fresh air. I generally hope y’all had a wonderful time in the Big Easy, regardless of the outcome of the game. I can’t tell you how many $2 Clemson bucks I’ve received, but I’m grateful for all of them. I wish all of our visitors to this city could follow in your footsteps.

From one NOLA bartender, y’all are welcome back any time!!

