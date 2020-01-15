New Orleans bartender sends thank you message to Clemson fans

Clemson is known for its diehard fans that will travel far and wide to see their Tigers play anywhere in the country. The two-dollar bill stamped with the Clemson paw used to buy things at local economies during games is also something that is a trademark of Clemson away games. A local bartender in New Orleans appreciated the Clemson fans during the week of the National Championship and said the following, according to a post by Andrew Babin. Thank You. Your fan base were all incredibly polite, respectful, and generally well-behaved. Coming from a city of tourists, you were a breath of fresh air. I generally hope y’all had a wonderful time in the Big Easy, regardless of the outcome of the game. I can’t tell you how many $2 Clemson bucks I’ve received, but I’m grateful for all of them. I wish all of our visitors to this city could follow in your footsteps. From one NOLA bartender, y’all are welcome back any time!!