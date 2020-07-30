NCAA announces rule changes regarding pandemic, social justice issues

TigerNet Staff by

The NCAA announced some rule changes and waivers surrounding the events and movements in 2020.

Per the NCAA, football team areas will be expanded to the 15-yard lines, giving more room for social distancing. Under the current rule, the team area was between the 25-yard lines.

Also in football, coin toss participants will be limited to two officials and one captain from each team. The current rule allowed up to four game captains and additional people such as media members or ceremonial captains to be in proximity of the coin toss.

Regarding social justice campaigns: "Rules will now allow student-athletes two places on the uniform, one on the front and one on the back, to express support and voice their opinions.

"The patch on the front, which most sports already allowed, as authorized by the school or conference, may be a commemorative/memorial patch (names, mascots, nicknames, logos and marks) intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes.

"The patch must not exceed 2¼ square inches and must be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform. While not all team members are required to wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear them.

"The second location is on the back of the uniform where the player name is traditionally located and, as authorized by the school or conference, will allow names/words intended to celebrate or memorialize people, events or other causes. The names or words may vary by team member."

In other sports rule changes...

"In men’s and women’s soccer, players ejected for spitting at an opponent will have to serve a two-game penalty. The current rule called for an ejection and a one-game suspension.

"In women’s volleyball, the teams will remain on the same bench during the entire match rather than switch benches after each set."