Mike Williams makes insane catch in big MNF performance
Ridiculous catches have become the norm for WRU in the NFL. Mike Williams brought down a pretty incredible grab in the late-going for the LA Chargers Monday night.
The catch was a fourth of the night that had already included two touchdowns:
MIKE WILLIAMS! HOW?! pic.twitter.com/TbW8V5rON9— The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 13, 2020
MIKE WILLIAMS OMG pic.twitter.com/6K8tkHjCMO— ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2020
WHOA pic.twitter.com/6OJDkoDVmQ— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 13, 2020
#BoltUp #MNF pic.twitter.com/I7MtAYd0fj— Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) October 13, 2020
Have a night, @darealmike_dub !!— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) October 13, 2020
5 receptions
109 receiving yards
2 TDs #BoltUp // #WRU
pic.twitter.com/YxnfDdSm0T
He and rookie Justin Herbert connected for a big play to take the lead in the fourth quarter:
Mike Williams with the 64 yard go ahead TD on #MNF #WRU // #ClemsonNFL— #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) October 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/jQpsQG4u7l
Williams’ first TD:
Mike Williams is back and making TD grabs! #BoltUp— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020
??: #LACvsNO on ESPN
??: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/9VxCSAr8SR