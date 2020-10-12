Mike Williams makes insane catch in big MNF performance
by - Monday, October 12, 2020 11:32 PM

Ridiculous catches have become the norm for WRU in the NFL. Mike Williams brought down a pretty incredible grab in the late-going for the LA Chargers Monday night.

The catch was a fourth of the night that had already included two touchdowns:

He and rookie Justin Herbert connected for a big play to take the lead in the fourth quarter:

Williams’ first TD:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Vegas odds on Dabo Swinney, Tony Elliott as NFL coaches
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Former Clemson WR released by Cardinals
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week