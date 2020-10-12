Mike Williams makes insane catch in big MNF performance

TigerNet Staff by

Ridiculous catches have become the norm for WRU in the NFL. Mike Williams brought down a pretty incredible grab in the late-going for the LA Chargers Monday night.

The catch was a fourth of the night that had already included two touchdowns:

He and rookie Justin Herbert connected for a big play to take the lead in the fourth quarter:

Williams’ first TD:

Mike Williams is back and making TD grabs!





— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020