Five schools remain in the recruitment of 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil, with Clemson in the mix and receiving a visit in June.
Five schools remain in the recruitment of 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil, with Clemson in the mix and receiving a visit in June.

4-star NC DL Keshawn Stancil has Tigers in top schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Keshawn Stancil - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
Rivals:
#191 Overall, #12 DT, #11 NC
24/7:
#211 Overall, #34 DL, #13 NC

One of North Carolina's top defenders has trimmed his list.

Five schools remain in the recruitment of 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC), Clayton, with Clemson, North Carolina State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia making the cut.

While Stancil hasn't reported a Clemson offer, he has a visit set up for June 14th with the Tigers, with Miami's official visit window clashing with the Tigers' May 30th slot.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Clemson moves up Top 5 in another preseason college football ranking
Clemson moves up Top 5 in another preseason college football ranking
4-star NC DL has Tigers in top schools
4-star NC DL has Tigers in top schools
Latest NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson going into ACC Baseball Championship
Latest NCAA Tournament projection for Clemson going into ACC Baseball Championship
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts