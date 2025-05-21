4-star NC DL has Tigers in top schools

|
4-star NC DL Keshawn Stancil has Tigers in top schools
|
Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Clayton, NC (Clayton HS) Class: 2026
#246 Overall, #20 DT, #13 NC
One of North Carolina's top defenders has trimmed his list.
Five schools remain in the recruitment of 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC), Clayton, with Clemson, North Carolina State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia making the cut. While Stancil hasn't reported a Clemson offer, he has a visit set up for June 14th with the Tigers, with Miami's official visit window clashing with the Tigers' May 30th slot.
The 6’3 270 DL from Selma, NC is ranked as a Top 10 DL in the ‘26 Class (per On3)
