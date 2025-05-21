4-star NC DL has Tigers in top schools

One of North Carolina's top defenders has trimmed his list. Five schools remain in the recruitment of 2026 four-star DL Keshawn Stancil of Clayton (NC), Clayton, with Clemson, North Carolina State, Miami, Penn State, and Georgia making the cut. While Stancil hasn't reported a Clemson offer, he has a visit set up for June 14th with the Tigers, with Miami's official visit window clashing with the Tigers' May 30th slot. NEWS: Four-Star DL Keshawn Stancil is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’3 270 DL from Selma, NC is ranked as a Top 10 DL in the ‘26 Class (per On3)



Where Should He Go? ⬇️https://t.co/k1p0jy5osu pic.twitter.com/ic8rcYwM9Y — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2025

