LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #91 'Clemson-themed car in 1960s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 10:14 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: This vehicle was seen around campus prior to football games in the mid-60s from time to time.

I think the 1942 shown above on the vehicle was from a 25th-anniversary event at the Clemson House in 1967.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week