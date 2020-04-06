LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #5 '1972 Harcombe Common'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo of Harcombe Common in 1972 with its somewhat tasty lunch and dinner menu.

Here is a photo of J.D. Harcombe (standing) talking to Dr. R.F. Poole (sitting). Harcombe was the Mess Hall officer at Clemson for 26 years and served a ton of grits and other foods to students.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our fifth retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back at some of the changes over the years in Tiger Town.