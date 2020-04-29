LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #28 'Tiger Stripe caps in 1960s'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out these historical photos of Tiger Stripe Caps in the 1960s.

Mintaka's take: Back in the 60s there were these tiger-striped caps that were popular. Even Frank Howard would wear one.

There were different types. Some of these caps even had tails, like the one below.

My all-time favorite hat were these hats shown below at an alumni function in the late 60s. Anybody else remember these hats?

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest retro photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.