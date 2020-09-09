LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #161 'Buddy Gore'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Buddy Gore was my favorite football player when I was a kid. I proudly wore his jersey in all the neighborhood football games.

Years: 1966,67,68 (ACC Player of the Year in 1967)

At Clemson, he rushed 601 times for 2,571 yards and 15 touchdowns in only 30 games over three seasons. He led the ACC conference in rushing in 1966 and 1967.

