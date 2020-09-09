LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #161 'Buddy Gore'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 9, 2020 10:09 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Buddy Gore was my favorite football player when I was a kid. I proudly wore his jersey in all the neighborhood football games.

Years: 1966,67,68 (ACC Player of the Year in 1967)

At Clemson, he rushed 601 times for 2,571 yards and 15 touchdowns in only 30 games over three seasons. He led the ACC conference in rushing in 1966 and 1967.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
CBS Sports makes Playoff, Heisman predictions for Clemson
CBS Sports makes Playoff, Heisman predictions for Clemson
ACC to propose that every single NCAA Division 1 team makes 2021 tournament
ACC to propose that every single NCAA Division 1 team makes 2021 tournament
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #161 'Buddy Gore'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #161 'Buddy Gore'
Post your comments!
Read all 15 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week