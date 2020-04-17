LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #16 'Thumbing a ride'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no live sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out this historical photo of some cadets "thumbing a ride" in the late 40s near the building now known as Sikes Hall. In this photo from the 60s, you can see the signs that were there also. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our 16th retro photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

P.S. Please send any historic photos you would like to share to tony@tigernet.com.