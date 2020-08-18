LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #139 'Campus in 1950s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: For a change of pace, I thought I would post some photos of what it would have been like to wonder around campus in the late 50s.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.