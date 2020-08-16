LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #137 'Chanelo's and Miles & Crenshaw'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this time with little or no sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Hungry? These photos both bring back great memories and make me hungry at the same time. If you were around Clemson in the 70s and 80s then these photos need no introduction.

The first is of Chanelo's. I can't tell you how many pizzas I ate there as a student.

If you had a car you could go over to Pendleton to Miles & Crenshaw's for the best deal for lunch anywhere around.

Miles & Crenshaws had been around for many years.

Once I made the trip over to Pendleton while visiting my folks in Clemson and was crushed to see that it was long gone.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.