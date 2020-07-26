LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #116 'Dan's sandwich shop after a fire'

Mintaka's take: How about a little different look at a famous Clemson landmark? Today's photos are of Dan's taken just after a fire had forced Dan to move his business out onto the sidewalk, while repairs were being made to his restaurant. These photos are from the early 60s.

Over the years there have been many things at that location. Here's one that you might have forgotten about.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.