LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #107 'Barracks in 1930s'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Previously, I've posted a number of photos of the old barracks that were once on campus, like the photo above of the old Second Barracks. But today I thought I would post some photos of the interior of some these barracks. These photos are from the late 30s.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

