IPTAY introduces 'redshirt' option on 2020 Clemson football tickets

IPTAY introduced Monday a "redshirt" option for donations related to Clemson football tickets this week.

Donors were given until Aug. 21 to click a link provided by the organization or contact IPTAY with their desire to redirect their ticket commitment as a contribution with Priority Point bonuses, defer their ticket commitment to 2021 or request a full ticket refund.

"If, for whatever reason, you are unable or uncomfortable attending games in Memorial Stadium and would like to redshirt this season without impact on your 2021 ticket eligibility," the IPTAY email read, "please let us know by Aug. 21...This will provide the opportunity to assist more IPTAY donors with planning."

Clemson is expected to host its first home game on Sept. 19, with The Citadel a likely opponent.

In survey over the offseason, Clemson highlighted that 84 percent of fans said that they were comfortable coming to games if social distancing is implemented, with less than half comfortable overall in September (49.1) and more comfortable in October (58.3) and November (62.8). They also noted that 39.9 percent cited being in a crowd as the biggest concern for not attending games, and where ‘2’ is an expectation and ‘3’ is a must, fans in Memorial Stadium expect Clemson to provide hand sanitizer stations (2.6/3), require staff to wear face coverings (2.35/3), require all fans to wear face coverings (2.17/3) and facilitate physical distancing (2.07/3).

If social distancing is in place through seating, Clemson averaged a willingness of attendance at 3.89 out of 5, with that dropping if tailgating is limited (3.58).

The majority surveyed would opt for football with no fan attendance in the fall (53.8) over football in the spring with fan attendance (43.69).

More from IPTAY to donors:

The 2020 Gameday Experience

Capacity will be set in coordination with public health officials. An emphasis will be placed on allowing the appropriate distancing among affiliated parties within outdoor seating sections. Details on ticket assignments will be made after the Aug. 21 “redshirt” deadline.

Tailgating is an important part of the gameday experience, and we are working diligently to make this a reality, modeling ways to make this experience as safe as possible. Parking assignments will be made following the Aug. 21 “redshirt” deadline.

Ticketing will be mobile, making the use and transfer of the tickets easier than ever. In our models, a priority for us in the seat selection process is servicing as many of our 11,000-plus accounts as possible, and will mean a reduction in the number of tickets to be fulfilled. Many accounts or levels will not have access to their full number of season tickets requested.

Redshirt option

If, for whatever reason, you are unable or uncomfortable attending games in Memorial Stadium and would like to redshirt this season without impact on your 2021 ticket eligibility, please let us know by Aug. 21 at the link below. This will provide the opportunity to assist more IPTAY donors with planning.

If you redshirt, you’ll receive more information after the deadline on how to select from your options, which include:

• Redirecting your ticket commitment to IPTAY as a contribution with Priority Point bonuses.

• Deferring your ticket commitment to 2021.

• Requesting a full ticket refund.