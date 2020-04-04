|
Gamecock fans upset as OC coach calls Dabo Swinney 'real Tiger King'
|Saturday, April 4, 2020 1:53 PM- -
It seems like everyone is watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix as much of the world is staying inside as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
If you don't know about 'Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness,' it's a documentary about a guy named Joe Exotic who raises big cats. Anyways, mayhem ensues. I won't spoil anything for you, so check it out if you are bored (WARNING for Parents: R-rated). So in that context, new Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo posted a tweet saying Dabo Swinney 'the real Tiger king has spoken...Stay Safe!' referencing Swinney's comments on Friday that he hopes college football will start on time. Gamecock fans posted replies that Bobo needed to delete his post calling Swinney 'the real Tiger king.' Some fans didn't understand that he actually was taking a shot at Swinney comparing him to Joe Exotic. Regardless, it didn't have the result that I think Bobo was going after. Check out some of the replies below:
If you don't know about 'Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness,' it's a documentary about a guy named Joe Exotic who raises big cats. Anyways, mayhem ensues.
I won't spoil anything for you, so check it out if you are bored (WARNING for Parents: R-rated).
So in that context, new Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo posted a tweet saying Dabo Swinney 'the real Tiger king has spoken...Stay Safe!' referencing Swinney's comments on Friday that he hopes college football will start on time.
Gamecock fans posted replies that Bobo needed to delete his post calling Swinney 'the real Tiger king.'
Some fans didn't understand that he actually was taking a shot at Swinney comparing him to Joe Exotic. Regardless, it didn't have the result that I think Bobo was going after.
Check out some of the replies below:
April 3, 2020
April 3, 2020
Put down the alcohol, Coach. Yikes.— Jordan Underwood (@JordanU83690867) April 3, 2020
This should be a firable offense— Michael McKee (@MichaelMcKee_5) April 3, 2020
Sorry Mike, but you have to leave town now. ???— Gamecock Life Is Hard (@jeremydeer) April 3, 2020
April 3, 2020
April 3, 2020
April 3, 2020
Dabo in November. pic.twitter.com/C7jRu8QBfj— Donny Mitchell (@donnymitchelljr) April 4, 2020
.@CoachWMuschamp get this man a PR person now— GO! FIGHT! WIN! Please WIN! (@MuschampBurner) April 3, 2020
April 4, 2020
April 3, 2020
This guy @CoachMikeBobo... he’s gonna mane a great head coach someday... *Checks notes*...— ?? ?????????? (@Donovan_Brock) April 4, 2020
Never mind...
#BOBOtheCLOWN pic.twitter.com/hKJ35qcj71— Brad Woods (@Clemson_Brad) April 4, 2020
April 4, 2020
April 4, 2020
Bobo replied to fans that were giving him a hard time:
April 3, 2020