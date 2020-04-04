Gamecock fans upset as OC coach calls Dabo Swinney 'real Tiger King'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, April 4, 2020 1:53 PM
Mike Bobo compared Swinney to Joe Exotic
Mike Bobo compared Swinney to Joe Exotic

It seems like everyone is watching 'Tiger King' on Netflix as much of the world is staying inside as they practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you don't know about 'Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness,' it's a documentary about a guy named Joe Exotic who raises big cats. Anyways, mayhem ensues.

I won't spoil anything for you, so check it out if you are bored (WARNING for Parents: R-rated).

So in that context, new Gamecocks offensive coordinator Mike Bobo posted a tweet saying Dabo Swinney 'the real Tiger king has spoken...Stay Safe!' referencing Swinney's comments on Friday that he hopes college football will start on time.

Gamecock fans posted replies that Bobo needed to delete his post calling Swinney 'the real Tiger king.'

Some fans didn't understand that he actually was taking a shot at Swinney comparing him to Joe Exotic. Regardless, it didn't have the result that I think Bobo was going after.

Check out some of the replies below:

Bobo replied to fans that were giving him a hard time:

