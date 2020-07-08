Former Clemson star tests positive for COVID-19

No word yet if he is asymptomatic or has any symptoms at this time.

The 23-year old will have to quarantine, have no symptoms, and then have two straight negative tests before he can rejoin the Diamondbacks at their Summer Camp. Currently, he is on their 60-man player pool but not on their 40-man roster.

He is the fourth Diamondbacks player to get the virus along with Silvino Bracho, Junior Guerra, and Kole Calhoun.

In 2019, Beer was impressive hitting .289 with 130 hits, 26 homers, and 103 RBIs combined between high A-ball and AA-ball.