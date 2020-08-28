Former Clemson WR released by 49ers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have recently released receiver Jaron Brown.

In 2019, Brown had 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns with the Seattle Seahawks. In 2018, Brown had 14 receptions for 166 yards and five touchdowns.

He had 31 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 2017. One impressive stat is that he had only ONE DROP on 64 targets during that season.

Back in 2016, he had 11 catches for 187 yards in seven games. In 2015, Brown had 11 catches for 144 yards (13.1 average) and a touchdown.

In five seasons with the Cardinals (2013-2017), he caught 86 passes for 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns.

For his NFL career, he has 116 receptions for 1,653 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was undrafted by the Cardinals out of Clemson in 2013 but made the team with an impressive display in rookie camp.