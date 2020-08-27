Former Clemson RB signed by Giants
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, August 27, 2020 12:49 PM
Feaster and Etienne enjoying time together
The New York Giants announced on Thursday that they have signed running back Tavien Feaster.

Feaster was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on April 27.

In 2019, after a transfer to the Gamecocks as a graduate transfer, he rushed 124 times for 672 yards (5.4 ypc), 17 catches for 87 yards, and five rushing touchdowns.

In three years with the Tigers, he rushed for 2,002 yards (5.99 ypc, 2nd in Clemson history) and 20 touchdowns over 346 carries.

During his high school career at Spartanburg (S.C.), he had an impressive 6,562 all-purpose yards and also participated in track where he excelled as a four-year region champion.

