Four-star DB Tylan Wilson has Clemson in final four schools

Four-star DB Tylan Wilson has Clemson in final four schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  4 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2026 Top Targets
Tylan Wilson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 172   Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#280 Overall, #17 S, #10 MS
Rivals:
#180 Overall, #13 S, #9 MS
24/7:
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS

Another top prospect has Clemson in his top schools.

2026 four-star safety Tylan Wilson of Pascagoula (MS) has announced his final four schools, and along with Clemson, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, round out the list.

Wilson is considered one of the top defenders in Mississippi and has set an official visit with Clemson, set to get to campus on May 30th.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
Listi's bat, Knaak's arm power Tigers past Hokies in ACC Tournament
Four-star DB has Clemson in final four schools
Four-star DB has Clemson in final four schools
Tigers say "pressure is a privilege" going into Super Regional with Texas
Tigers say "pressure is a privilege" going into Super Regional with Texas
2026 Recruit Quick Search - 104 Recruits (72 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts