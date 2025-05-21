Four-star DB has Clemson in final four schools

|
Four-star DB Tylan Wilson has Clemson in final four schools
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Tylan Wilson - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.43)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS) Class: 2026
#180 Overall, #13 S, #9 MS
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS
Another top prospect has Clemson in his top schools.
Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
#280 Overall, #17 S, #10 MS
#280 Overall, #17 S, #10 MS
Rivals:
#180 Overall, #13 S, #9 MS
24/7:
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS
Another top prospect has Clemson in his top schools.
2026 four-star safety Tylan Wilson of Pascagoula (MS) has announced his final four schools, and along with Clemson, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, round out the list. Wilson is considered one of the top defenders in Mississippi and has set an official visit with Clemson, set to get to campus on May 30th. 🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Tylan Wilson is down to 4️⃣ schools, he tells @On3sports‼️
Wilson will announce his commitment on July 18.
Read: https://t.co/Yd04ASVJhp pic.twitter.com/WP3F24nVzh
2026 four-star safety Tylan Wilson of Pascagoula (MS) has announced his final four schools, and along with Clemson, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, round out the list.
Wilson is considered one of the top defenders in Mississippi and has set an official visit with Clemson, set to get to campus on May 30th.
🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Tylan Wilson is down to 4️⃣ schools, he tells @On3sports‼️
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Tylan Wilson
- Clemson's ACC tournament bracket announced
- What Kentavion Anderson's commitment means for Clemson
- Cade Klubnik, Clemson WRs training with QB guru
- Live at Clemson: Softball Regional & Baseball Updates
- New Clemson commit's head coach believes Clemson has landed the complete package
- Tigers "squeeze" out a tight win over Northwestern to advance
- Clemson powers to super regional with decisive fourth inning over Kentucky
- Former Clemson WRs dominating pro spring league
- Latest Clemson pledge knew Clemson was clear choice months before announcement
- QB pledge talks Clemson, big official visit weekend: "It's just an amazing environment"