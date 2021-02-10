Former Clemson LB commits to LSU
Mike Jones Jr. is staying a Tiger but changing conferences.

The former Clemson linebacker announced on Wednesday that he is transferring to LSU.

"Make your next move your best move," Jones posted with the announcement.

Jones had 30 tackles, two interceptions, half a sack, four pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 10 games this past season as a redshirt sophomore starter.

He tallied 52 total tackles, eight for loss, with two interceptions as a Clemson Tiger. He was a 4-star recruit out of IMG Academy (Fla.).

