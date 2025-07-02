Four-star MS safety sets commitment date, has Tigers in final three

|
Four-star MS safety Tylan Wilson sets commitment date, has Tigers in final three
|
Tylan Wilson - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.43)
Height: 6-3 Weight: 172 Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS) Class: 2026
#180 Overall, #13 S, #9 MS
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS
Another top Clemson target is choosing July as his stage for a decision.
Four-star safety Tylan Wilson is announcing his college choice on July 18, and will decide between Clemson, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.
Wilson took official visits to all three schools, once again pitting Clemson against Texas A&M for another top defensive target.
I need everyone there with me on the 18th!! pic.twitter.com/2p8G0aCaRW— Tylan Wilson 4⭐️ (@tywilson4211) July 2, 2025
