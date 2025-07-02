Four-star MS safety sets commitment date, has Tigers in final three

Tylan Wilson is down to three finalists, including Clemson.
Tylan Wilson is down to three finalists, including Clemson.

Four-star MS safety Tylan Wilson sets commitment date, has Tigers in final three
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  1 hour ago
Tylan Wilson - Safety
TigerNet: (4.43)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 172   Hometown: Pascagoula, MS (Pascagoula HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#280 Overall, #17 S, #10 MS
Rivals:
#180 Overall, #13 S, #9 MS
24/7:
#214 Overall, #16 S, #7 MS

Another top Clemson target is choosing July as his stage for a decision.

Four-star safety Tylan Wilson is announcing his college choice on July 18, and will decide between Clemson, Texas A&M, and Arkansas.

Wilson took official visits to all three schools, once again pitting Clemson against Texas A&M for another top defensive target.

