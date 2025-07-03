Longtime ACC analyst says Clemson high-stakes start goes beyond LSU

Longtime ACC analyst Mark Packer says Clemson high-stakes start goes beyond LSU

When Clemson and LSU kick off the season, the stakes couldn't be higher. Exiting the visitors' tunnel is LSU, searching for its first season-opening victory in the Brian Kelly era, as well as the first College Football Playoff berth in this decade. For Dabo Swinney and the home Tigers, the offseason has been relatively kind to them, with the right moves finding praise wherever you can find it. Clemson is seeking back-to-back playoff appearances in this decade, and perhaps beyond all the praise, it is looking to show that it was warranted. Despite reaching the College Football Playoff, the Tigers' season was marred by losses to Louisville, South Carolina, and a thumping to Georgia to open the 2024 season. In total, Clemson was 0-3 against SEC opponents when it was all said and done. Months later, the attitude around Swinney's program has shifted, and there's undoubtedly an opportunity to validate that on a national stage. Sure, the Tigers could still find a way into the postseason with a loss by winning the ACC, but in terms of being considered a title contender and dispelling a narrative about the conference's inferiority, this game will go a long way in potentially shifting that. If you ask longtime ACC analyst Mark Packer, this game serves as that opportunity, and he joined the Orange Crush Podcast to explain why. "If you're Clemson, can you get in the College Football Playoff despite the loss?" Packer asked. "Yeah, you could win the league, obviously, but from a narrative perspective, it's incredibly important for the Tigers. It's incredibly important for the ACC. If Brian Kelly and LSU lose, I mean, it's still the SEC, they're still going to get a handful of teams in regardless of whether they're a part of it, and there'll be a different pressure on him. But this is a critically important game for Dabo and Clemson to hold serve in the Valley. No doubt." LSU will hold all the attention heading into August, but what if that wasn't the only opener that deserves just as much attention? After a clash with Troy, Clemson travels to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech, a team that is flying under the radar as a contender for the conference crown. Regardless of what happens with the Bayou Bengals, the easiest postseason path is winning the conference, and the Yellow Jackets won't be any sort of pushover on their home turf. "I think No. 1, they're (Georgia Tech) going to be really good," Packer said. "And No. 2, Clemson in Atlanta has always been a fist fight and a struggle. That's an early kick. It's in Atlanta. And quite frankly, from an ACC championship perspective, beating LSU would be great, and you beat your chest if you win from a national perspective. But that Georgia Tech game, quite frankly, almost means more in a sense when you start talking about positioning yourself for an ACC championship, the automatic bid, and the big picture." Clemson's schedule has plenty of opposition, but the opening action has serious consequences if the Tigers can't open up the fall with some fireworks. Packer believes this Tiger team is ready to meet the challenge and should be pretty good in 2025. "So, if Clemson beats up on LSU and beats them by 35, there's more pressure now," Packer said. "Even in that Georgia Tech game, if you lose a close one at home, you're bummed out and disappointed. But quite frankly, that Georgia Tech game becomes even more important two weeks later. So every week it's a big deal. When you're supposed to be good -- I expect the Tigers to be good -- you'll feel that pressure. And I think Clemson fans, media, coaches, players, and administrators, you've been down that road before in that great run when Dabo got this thing cranked up during the College Football Playoff era. But I think the pieces are in place for this Clemson team to be really, really good, really good." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

