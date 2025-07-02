ACC announces dates, locations for 27 ACC Championship events in 2025-26 season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the dates and locations for its 27 ACC Championship events for the 2025-26 academic year. “Coming off another highly successful year, we are thrilled to announce our 2025-26 ACC Championship schedule,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “We anticipate an exciting year of ACC competition, and we look forward to returning to several familiar venues while also traveling to some new facilities. We thank our schools and partners who help to facilitate these tremendous events and make indelible memories for our schools, student-athletes and fans.” The 2025-26 ACC Championships schedule begins on Friday, October 31, with Louisville hosting the ACC Women’s and Men’s Cross Country Championships. As previously announced, the 21st annual ACC Football Championship Game returns to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, for the 15th time in 16 years and will be played in primetime on Saturday, December 6. For the first time, the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament heads to Gas South Arena in the Greater Atlanta area from March 4-8. The T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, from March 10-14, marking the 15th tournament to be played in the Queen City. The 2025-26 championship schedule concludes May 19-24, with the ACC Baseball Championship at Truist Field in Charlotte. It marks the fourth tournament at Truist Field and the sixth in the Charlotte region. The ACC sponsors 28 sports, with 15 women and 13 men. No Power 4 conference sponsors more than 28 sports or 15 women’s offerings. ACC Volleyball determines its champion based on regular-season results. 2025-26 ACC Championships Schedule M/W Cross Country – Oct. 31, 2025 Host: University of Louisville E.P. "Tom" Sawyer Park (Louisville, Ky.) Ally ACC Women’s Soccer – Nov. 2, 6 & 9, 2025 First Round: Campus Sites Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.) Tournament Format: Six teams (top two teams receive a first-round bye) Field Hockey – Nov. 4, 5 & 7, 2025 Host: University of Louisville Trager Stadium (Louisville, Ky.) Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket Men’s Soccer – Nov. 5, 9, 13 & 16, 2025 First Round and Quarterfinals: Campus Sites Semifinals and Final: WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (No. 1 seed receives a first-round bye; Seeds 2-8 host first-round games; No. 1 seed and top remaining seeds in each bracket host quarterfinal games) Football – Dec. 6, 2025 Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) M/W Swimming & Diving – Feb. 17-21, 2026 Host: Georgia Tech McAuley Aquatic Center (Atlanta, Ga.) M/W Fencing – Feb. 21-22, 2026 Host: Duke University Cameron Indoor Stadium (Durham, N.C.) M/W Indoor Track & Field – Feb. 26-28, 2026 The TRACK at New Balance (Boston, Mass.) Ally ACC Women’s Basketball – March 4-8, 2026 Gas South Arena (Duluth, Ga.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye) Wrestling – March 8, 2026 Host: Virginia Tech Cassell Coliseum (Blacksburg, Va.) T. Rowe Price Men’s Basketball – March 10-14, 2026 Spectrum Center (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: 15-team bracket (Seeds 5-9 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye) Gymnastics – March 21, 2026 First Horizon Coliseum (Greensboro, N.C.) Championship Format: 6-teams qualify (Seeds 5-6 compete in the first session; Seeds 1-4 compete in the second session) M/W Tennis – April 14-19, 2026 Cary Tennis Park (Cary, N.C.) Women’s Golf – April 16-19, 2026 Porters Neck Country Club (Wilmington, N.C.) Men’s Golf – April 23-27, 2026 Shark’s Tooth Golf Club (Panama City, Fla.) Women’s Lacrosse – April 22, 24 & 26, 2026 American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: Eight-team bracket Men’s Lacrosse – May 1 & 3, 2026 American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: Four-team bracket Softball – May 6-9, 2026 Host: University of Virginia Palmer Park (Charlottesville, Va.) Tournament Format: 12-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 1-4 receive a first-round bye) M/W Outdoor Track & Field – May 14-16, 2026 Host: University of Louisville Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park (Louisville, Ky.) Rowing – May 15-16, 2026 Lake Wheeler (Raleigh, N.C.) Baseball – May 19-24, 2026 Truist Field (Charlotte, N.C.) Tournament Format: 16-team bracket (Single elimination; Seeds 5-8 receive first-round bye; Seeds 1-4 receive double-bye)